JUST IN: Family, Liverpool players, others lay Diogo Jota, brother to rest

Portugal and English football club, Liverpool, former player, Diogo Jota, and his younger brother, Andre Silva, who plays for Portuguese club, Penafiel, have been laid to rest inside a private cemetery in hometown, Gondomar, after they died during an auto crash in Spain.

They were laid to rest by the Jota’s wife, Rute, family members and Liverpool players, manager, former colleagues in Wolves, Portugal national team members as well as the country’s football officials, barely two days after the Lamborghini they were travelling in burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout of the vehicle.

The deceased players were laid to rest on Saturday after a funeral season held inside Matriz de Gondomar church in the town of Gondomar near the City of Porto and attended by many personalities particularly sportsmen and administrators of the game that brought both 28-year-old Diogo and 25-year-old Andre fame.

Some of the guests include Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, the team’s captain, Virgil van Dijk and team-mates including Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez.

Among those who came to offer their condolences were a childhood friend, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, Jota’s agent Jorge Mendes and Porto club president Andre Villas-Boas.

“Football is truly in mourning. Diogo was an icon of the talent Portuguese football represents,” said football federation chief Pedro Proenca.

