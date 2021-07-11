Just In: Family lays Sound Sultan to rest amid tears, Nigerians eulogies

The Nigerian multiple award-winning singer, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly called Sound Sultan, who died at age 44, has been buried in accordance with Islamic rites, amid tears and eulogies from Nigerians including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Sound Sultan, who died in the United States (US) where he had gone for chemotherapy after been diagnosed with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL), was said to have been buried at the Marlboro Muslim Cemetry in New Jersey (NJ).

It was learnt that the deceased singer was buried on Sunday at about 9 am (US local time) after losing the battle against a special type of cancer that has been described as an aggressive form of peripheral T-cell lymphoma that often affects the lymphatic system and was always contracted by elderly patients.

Before leaving Nigeria, Sound Sultan was said to have assured his numerous fans of quick recovery, express gratitude to his well-wishers, insisting he would tell the story of his struggles himself.

While many were waiting for his return to narrate how he won the battle against cancer, they were, however, informed that the artiste, who became popular after releasing his hit song, ‘Jagbajantis’, had died of same disease.

The tragedy was confirmed by a member of his family, Kayode Fasasi, through a statement released to newsmen shortly after his demise abroad and appealed that the Fasasi family be allowed to have their privacy.

Fasasi said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of multitalented veteran singer, rapper, songwriter Olanrewaju Fasasi a.k.a Soundsulatan.

“He passed away at the age of 44 following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. He is survived by his wife three children and his siblings”, he added.

The artiste’s career started in the 90s when he hosted shows to raise money for studio sessions and a few years later, he won several awards after releasing different soundtracks that became popular among the youths.

