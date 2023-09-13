JUST IN: Family, Lagosians lay MohBad to rest amid tears, eulogies

The remains of Nigeria’s fast rising Afrobeat artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called MohBad, has been laid to rest amid tears and eulogies in Ikorodu Local Government, Lagos State.

The deceased singer was laid to rest hours after youths in Ikorodu obstructed the burial proceedings, demanding that the site was improper for the singer.

They argued that the location does not confirm with the status of Mohbad, who was described as an Icon of the Music industry.

After several appeals, the youths dropped their demands and recommended that the site be well constructed.

