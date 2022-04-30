JUST IN: Family confirms death of Pogba’s agent @54

The family of Italian football super-agent, Mino Raiola, has confirmed his death after several months of an undisclosed illness that kept him in a hospital in the country.

They said that the 54-year-old football agent fought to overcome the illness but in the end the sickness that kept him out of business for several weeks overpowered him.

Before the announcement, it was gathered that he was hospitalised in Milan where he underwent surgery for an undisclosed illness but was non-life-threatening as he was expected to make a full recovery.

Raiola was the agent of superstars Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, Ac Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chelsea attacker, Romelu Lukaku, and Paris Saints Germaine (PSG) defensive midfielder, Marco Veratti.

The family confirmed his death on Saturday and disclosed that the former footballer who turned agent made them proud and that they would forever keep his legacies.

In a statement made available to newsmen, they described him as an agent whose mission had often been to ensure that footballers get better pay while negotiating their contracts.

According to the statement, “In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was. Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realized it.

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed. Mino’s mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion.”

It would be recalled that the deceased started his career as a sports agent after leaving football in the late ’80s and became involved in the transfers of several high-profile Dutch players to Italian clubs, including Ajax player Bryan Roy (in 1992 to Foggia), and Dennis Bergkamp (in 1993 to Internazionale).

In August 2016, the multi-linguist made a world record transfer of Paul Pogba to Manchester United of €105 million-plus bonuses of €5 million, surpassing the former record holder Gareth Bale.

Raiola made a reported €25 million from Pogba’s transfer; subsequently, he bought the former Miami home of one of America’s most famous mob bosses, Al Capone, for €9 million.

On 22 January 2020, Raiola was among a number of high-profile football agents including Jorge Mendes and Jonathan Barnett who threatened FIFA with legal sanctions following the planned cap on transfer payments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

