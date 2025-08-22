JUST IN: Family, colleagues lay Peter Rufai to rest amid criticism

Super Eagles former goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, popularly called Dodo Mayana, has been laid to rest by members of his family, colleagues and friends, barely two months after the goal-merchant was pronounced dead by medical expert in Lagos State.

Rufai, who passed on at the age of 61 after losing the battle with a prolonged illness, has been described by colleagues and friends as an upright man whose absence would be greatly missed.

He was laid to rest on Friday at the Ikoyi cemetery with his colleagues accusing the Federal and Lagos State Government as well as the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for not sponsoring the burial rites.

A former Super Eagles defender, Taribo West, who expressed his displeasure over the development, disclosed that he won’t advise his son to play for Nigeria.

“What kind of nation is this? With the type of example that they have shown with Shofoluwe, Stephen Keshi, Thompson Oliha, Rashidi Yekini, I’ll never advise my son to put his feet for this country,”

The ex-defender accused football authorities of doing little to support Rufai’s family following the death of the goalkeeper, who was Nigeria’s first choice at the 1994 World Cup.

“It’s disheartening that you have Lagos State, you have the Nigerian Football Association. They drop the bulk on the family. I felt in my spirit that there is nothing to put your life on the line for. That’s why I say I have to shift back so that I will not implode. It’s grieving.

“My mother passed on. I never shed tears. My father passed on in my hands. I never shed tears,” he said. “When Rufai passed on, I had goose pimples on my body. And every individual I’m speaking to, there were tears rolling down my cheeks. What kind of nation is this?”

“Do we have a Football Federation or do we have a Football Association in this Lagos State? That this hero, this soldier, this football evangelist, has to be treated this way, and his family.

“Could you imagine that the family would be crying just to solicit within our groups to ask for money? That is madness. Look, please let me go. I don’t want to pour my heart,” he said angrily before abandoning the interview.

Meanwhile, a Stationary Stores of Lagos former player, Taiwo Afinnih, in an interview with newsmen after the burial, described the deceased goalkeeper as a gentleman who never get involve in any argument with colleagues.

Afinnih, who attended same secondary school with Rufai, said that scoring against the former goalkeeper was the dream of every young footballer considering that he was hard to beat in the goal post as a teenager.