Just In: Family, colleagues gather for Murphy Afolabi’s eternal journey

The burial rites for Yoruba popular movie actor, Murphy Afolabi, have commenced, and would be laid to rest by family members, actors, and actresses, movie marketers, and his fans in Lagos State.

Afolabi’s body is expected to be laid to rest at his residence in Ikorodu Local Government where Islamic rites would be performed by clerics.

As gathered, the body of the multiple awards-winning former actor was already being moved from Isolo General Hospital mortuary in Isolo Local Government to Ikorodu where he would be laid to rest.

The ongoing burial rites were confirmed by his colleague, Taiwo Hassan, popularly called Ogogo, through his official social media handle on Monday.

Ogogo, meanwhile, urged his fans to disregard previous information making the rounds on social media concerning Afolabi’s burial rites, saying they are all fakes.

He added that the body has left Rasmon Street in Ajao Estate in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government

