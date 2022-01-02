Just In: Family, chiefs, others to bury Olubadan 4pm today

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, would be laid to rest by family members, chiefs, and other associates in the Oyo State capital, Ibadan.

Adetunji, who joined his ancestors at the age of 93 after a brief illness in the state, would be buried in accordance with Islamic rites on Sunday in the state.

The deceased monarch would be buried beside other monarchs that had occupied the throne and reigned for several years before their death.

A staff of the palace, identified as baba Oloko, confirmed the burial arrangement to newsmen during an interview at the palace after the corpse of the monarch was brought in for other rites.

The remains of the monarch were taken to Popoyemoja Palace, Ibadan, and was welcomed by a large crowd among whom were sympathisers who broke down in tears as the late monarch’s remains were offloaded from an ambulance.

The departed monarch’s body was wrapped in light blue cloth when he was taken inside his palace by some aides and many sympathisers that had wanted to accompany the body were denied.

Oloko added that the monarch body would be committed to mother earth a few minutes after 4:00 pm in accordance with Islamic rites in the state, saying Oba Adetunji is a Muslim and will be buried as stipulated by his faith.

During the interview, the palace staff disclosed that the monarch fell ill about a week ago and was admitted to a private hospital in the state.

He further disclosed that the monarch was already recuperating at the hospital but suddenly the sickness became worse and was quickly transferred to the UCH yesterday for advanced treatments.

According to him, all efforts of the medical experts at the specialist hospital, UCH, could not yield any success, and was pronounced dead at about 1:00 am on Sunday.

