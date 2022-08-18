JUST IN: Falconets defeat Canada 3-1 to end 2022 world cup group stage unbeaten

The Nigerian women’s U-20 team, the Falconets, has ended the group stage of the ongoing Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) world cup unbeaten after defeating the Canadians 3-1 during their third match of the tournament.

Although, the Falconets conceded its first goal of the tournament barely two minutes into the match, the team turned the game around, ensuring that their opponent does not increase the tally while they scored three goals during the encounter.

During the game played in the early hours on Thursday, Canadian forward, Laila Novak puts his team ahead after about two minutes of the game, setting the tone for the match.

And 22 minutes after, the Nigerian team managed by Danjuma Musa was awarded a penalty that was carefully slotted into the net by Esther Oyenezide at the 24th minute before increasing the tally at the 32nd minute of the game to 2-1.

And in the 91st minute of the encounter, Chioma Olise, who was introduced by Coach Musa to replace Mercy Idoko, put the game beyond the Canadian reach with a superb goal, increasing the score to 3-1.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

