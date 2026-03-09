Just In: Ex-Super Eagles coach, Onigbinde, dies @88

Former Super Eagles coach, Festus Onigbinde, has died at the age of 88.

Onigbinde, who guded the Nigerian national team to the FIFA World Cup held in Korea and Japan in 2022, died after a brief illness at his home in Modakeke, Osun State.

The erstwhile technical adviser, a well respected Nigerian tactician and one of the pioneers of indigenous coaching in Nigerian football, became the country’s first indigenous coach to lead the national team on a major stage, guiding the then Green Eagles during the early 1980’s as well as 1983 and 1984.

His most notable achievement during that period was leading Nigeria to a second place finish at the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations after losing to Cameroon in the final.

Onigbinde was widely respected for his tactical discipline and commitment to developing local players, earning admiration across the continent.

Beyond the national team, Onigbinde also played a key role in the development of club football in Nigeria and was regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential football thinkers.

His death marks the end of an era for Nigerian football, with tributes expected from across Africa for a man who helped shape the coaching landscape of the game in the region.