JUST IN: Ex-pension boss, Maina, extradites to Nigeria, begins trial

The former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Maina, has arrived Nigeria from Niger Republic, to continue his trial in the ongoing criminal proceedings against him.

Maina arrived the country after been extradited from Niger Republic where he was arrested through the effort of Nigerian Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja, and their Nigerien counterpart.

His extradition to Nigeria came three days after he was arrested and detained at a facility in Niamey for questioning on how he gained access into the city.

Maina was received by men of the Nigeria Police Force at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thursday after the aircraft that conveyed him arrived at the Airport at 2.15 pm.

Confirming his arrival to the country, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, through a statement made available to newsmen, stated that Maina was extradited after the completion of documentation requirements and other processes.

“The Nigeria Police Force has extradited Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), today, 3rd December 2020, to Nigeria from Niamey, Niger Republic, where he was arrested having been declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction over a pending criminal trial against him.

“Recall that Abdulrashid Maina was arrested on 30th November 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja, and their Nigerien counterpart.

“The team from INTERPOL Nigeria, led by the Commissioner of Police INTERPOL, CP Garba Umar, having completed the necessary documentation requirements and other extradition processes, flew the wanted former Pension Boss, Maina into Nigeria aboard an NPF Jet 5N-HAR and landed at exactly 1417Hrs (Nigerian Time).

“Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammad Adamu, while applauding the trans-national/inter-agency collaborations that led to the successful arrest and extradition of the wanted fugitive, assures that necessary legal actions will follow immediately”.