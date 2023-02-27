JUST IN: Eshinlokun-Sanni wins Lagos-East senatorial election, promises good representation

After several hours of votes sorting and collations across polling units in Lagos Central senatorial district, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, as winner of the election in the district.

Eshinlokun-Sanni was declared winner by the electoral umpire after he polled 131, 828 votes during the 2023 election held on 25th of February.

The Returning officer for the election, Prof Owolabi Kuye, who announced outcome of the poll at the INEC collation centre in Lagos Island on Monday.

According to him, the PDP candidate, Gomez Adewale Francis came a distance second with 69, 320 votes while OIadeji Blessing Tunde of the Young Progressives Party scored

14, 941 votes in third position.

Kuye noted that the election was relatively peaceful in most of the polling units within the Senatorial District.

Speaking after he was declared winner, the elated Eshinlokun-Sanni assured of good representation for the Constituents at the Red Chambers.

He also commended the outgoing Senator in the District, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, party leaders, market women and the youths for their unalloyed support during the exercise.

Eshinlokun who is the current Deputy Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly hinted of according priority to Bills on Special Status for Lagos and other essential needs when he resumes at the National Assembly.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to Lagosian to remain calm as the best is yet to come.

The newly elected Senator urged residents to vote massively during for the APC candidate during the March 11th gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.

