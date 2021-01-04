JUST IN: Enugu Govt. approves date for schools resumption

In compliance with Federal Government directives, Enugu State Government has directed public and private schools to resume for second term 2020/2021 academic session on January 18, 2021.

The State Government, meanwhile, has suspended its annual prayer session for the year, in furtherance of its commitment to contain the second wave of COVID-19 in the state.

Through a statement released to newsmen after the meeting on Monday, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, stated that the new date for resumption was approved after a meeting between the state representatives and major stakeholders in the education sector.

He said that the schools must comply with National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for the containment of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The commissioner further stressed that officials from the Education Ministry would be engaging in constant monitoring of schools to ascertain their level of compliance after the commencement of academic activities.

Eze said: “it was also decided that to help engage the students/pupils, all tertiary institutions, Basic and Post Basic schools are advised to activate their e-learning programmes”.

In a related development, the Enugu State government, in furtherance of its commitment to contain the second wave of COVID-19, suspended the annual prayer session, held at the Government House, Enugu, to commence work for the New Year, directing all civil servants to resume duties in their various offices, with strict compliance with NCDC guidelines.