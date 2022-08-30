JUST IN: English premier league club sacks manager after losing 9-0 to Liverpool

The management of English premier league club, Bournemouth, has terminated the contract of its manager, Scott Parker, following the team’s 9-0 defeat to Liverpool during a league game.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, has appointed West Ham former midfielder, Gary O’Neil, as an interim manager pending the appointment of a substantive replacement for the Scottish former manager.

The club’s owner, Maxim Demin, announced sacking of the manager on Tuesday, barely three days after the team was thrashed by Liverpool during it’s week four premier league match.

Demin, while announcing the club’s decision, commended the former manager for working tirelessly to ensure that the team gained promotion last season from the championship.

He noted that the removal of the former manager made to protect the club and ensure it maintains premier league status for many years to come.

According to him, ‘I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us.

“Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another.

“That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately”, he added.

