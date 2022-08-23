JUST IN: England women’s football most capped player retires after 2022 Euro victory

The England Women’s football player, Jill Scott, has announced her retirement from the game at the age of 35, barely a month after leading the country’s team to lift their first European silverware.

Scott, who is the country’s Women second-highest capped player, said that it was time to hang her booth and concentrate on other activities.

Before her retirement from the game, Scott won 161 caps for the Lionesses and scored 27 goals, while also winning the Women’s Super League title and four women’s FA Cups.

The 35-year-old midfielder announced her retirement on Tuesday through a short statement released on her official social media handles, describing the 16 years of active football for both club and country as extremely eventful.

She noted that her last game for the country’s female football team where 90,000 spectator gathered to watch them lift the European trophy would continuously remain with her for many years to come.

Scott stated that the victory was a better time for her to announce her retirement considering that she was leaving with the gold medal hanging on her neck.

“I may be saying my goodbyes to football, but we’re going to make this a celebration. No sad faces!! We’ve had too much fun for any tears. Imagine, if you would have told me that I’d go on to play for England for 16 years?

“If you would have told me that I’d live to see 90,000 people packed into Wembley Stadium for a women’s European final? And that I’d be playing in it? Impossible”, she added.

Reacting over the new development, the Team’s coach, Sarina Wiegman, described her retirement as the exit of a legend whose role would be huge to fill for the team ahead of next year’s world cup.

Wiegman, meanwhile, insisted that the former midfielder still has plenty to offer the game in her days after retirement from professional football.

“I must congratulate Jill on a very special career,” Wiegman said. “I am so glad she was able to end on such a positive memory. It will be hard to imagine an England squad without her as she has been an icon of the team for so long.

“I respect her decision, but we will miss her positive impact on and off of the pitch for sure. To be able to play at the highest level for so long tells you how good a player Jill has been, and her story is a positive example that others will continue to follow.

“She still has a huge amount to offer, so I hope she won’t be lost to the women’s game in the future – whatever that role may be. She is a very special person, and although it was only for a short period, I feel privileged to have had the chance to work with her.”

