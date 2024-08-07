JUST IN: EndSARS protesters’ lawyer dies 10days after 60th birthday

The legal practitioner to EndSARS protesters in Lagos and Convener of the Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (RAMINBA), Adesina Ogunlana, has been reported to have died.

Ogunlana was said to have died barely 10 days after celebrating his 60th birthday, receiving accolades and eulogies from colleagues and clients that have benefitted from his services for over two decades.

The death of the legal practitioner, who was former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikeja branch, was made public on Wednesday through several posts of different social media platforms.

In many of the posts accompanied with his pictures, they disclosed that the legal practitioner, who is popularly called Serubawon, passed on yesterday evening in Lagos.

In a tribute by Damilare Adenola, the deceased was described as a advocate against injustice in the country.

He said: “Yesterday, we lost a giant, a true champion of human rights and justice, Baba Adesina Ogunlana, convener of RAMINBA. His passing leaves a void in the lives of many, including mine. As a lawyer, he was a fierce defender of the oppressed, and his impact will be deeply felt.

“I had the privilege of experiencing his dedication to justice firsthand. In 2019, when I and fellow students were arrested and detained for four days over the RevolutionNow protest, Baba Ogunlana was our solicitor. He represented us with passion and conviction, securing our release on bail.

“His contributions to the #EndSARS movement were invaluable. He fearlessly defended victims at the panel, seeking truth and accountability. His commitment to human rights was unshakeable.

“Baba’s jovial and playful nature belied his fierce determination. Who can forget his iconic phrase, “O lowo, O lo ogun, Oju ẹ o tu pọn, ki lo fẹ fi da ẹru ba ọmọ araye ninu?” (“You have no money, no supernatural protection, and no red eyes, how do you scare humanity?”). This phrase summarises his disdain for oppression and his willingness to challenge the powerful.

“As NBA chairman, he led lawyers in protests against the land use charge in Lagos state, demonstrating his willingness to fight for justice on the streets, not just in courtrooms.

“Baba Ogunlana’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the battles he fought. Rest in power, dear Baba Adesina. Your memory will continue to inspire us to fight for a just and equitable society”.