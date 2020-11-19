Report on Interest
Just IN: EndSARS protester, Eromosele, release from Police custody

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

One of the major EndSARS protest champions in Lagos, Eromosele Adene, has regained freedom from the Nigerian Police custody, barely 12 days after his arrest by the law enforcement agency.

Eromosele regain freedom two days after a Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba axis of Lagos State disregarded an appeal filed by the law enforcement agency to keep him under detention pending completion of an ongoing investigation and granted him bail of N1 million

The defendant, who left for home on Thursday, was arrested by the Nigerian Police over alleged criminal incitement, cyberstalking, provoking a breach of public peace, and conduct likely to cause the breach of public peace.

MORE DETAILS LATER

 

