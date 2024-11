After several months of arguments inside court, the Federal High Court in Lagos State has ordered the final forfeiture of the cash sum of $2.045 million and eight choice properties belonging to the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, in Lagos and Delta states to the Federal Government.

Other forfeited assets include two share certificates of a firm because the properties were alleged to have been acquired with proceeds of crime.

MORE DETAILS SOON