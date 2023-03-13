JUST IN: Emefiele debunks working against Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu re-election

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has described as fake news report that he had launched a fresh plot against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the re-election bid of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Emefiele said that he was not interested in politics and that his concerns were majorly on address the economy challenges and other needs of the business community.

He made the clarification on Monday after reports emanated that he was working against the President-Elect plans for the economy and supporting the Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, to unseat Sanwo-Olu, in Lagos.

The apex bank governor, in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Isa Abdulmumin, denied the allegation in the report that he made certain amount of money available to Rhodes-Vivour ahead of the upcoming poll.

According to the statement “The attention of the CBN has been drawn to a story published in The Nation newspaper of Monday, March 13, 2023 edition, alleging that the Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has launched a “fresh plot against President-elect.

“The aforementioned story went further to allege that the Governor has made certain amount of money available to a political aspirant ahead of March 18, 2023 gubernatorial poll.

“We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the Governor does not know and has never met or even spoke with Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour either in person or through proxy.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN Governor does not take part in Politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the Governor wrong should provide such facts.“As such the Governor and team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job with a view to achieving statutory mandates of the Bank.”

