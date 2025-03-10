JUST IN: El-Rufai joins SDP over APC’s poor leadership style

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), citing the poor leadership style of his now former party.

In his resignation letter submitted to his ward in Kaduna State, El-Rufai expressed disappointment over the APC’s direction in recent years.

“I have devoted my time and efforts to strengthening the APC as a political platform,” he wrote. “However, the past two years have exposed a troubling neglect of democratic principles and progressive ideals that I strongly uphold.”

As a founding member of the APC, El-Rufai played a significant role in securing the party’s electoral victories in 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Reflecting on his time as Kaduna governor, he emphasized his administration’s commitment to human development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, job creation, and investment.

Despite his contributions, he stated that internal party dynamics and governance concerns had made it necessary for him to seek a new political home.

“At this stage in my political journey, I need a platform that aligns with the progressive values I hold dear,” he stated.

Confirming his decision to join the SDP on Monday, El-Rufai expressed appreciation for his mentors, colleagues, and supporters while reaffirming his commitment to upholding democratic ideals.

“As a member of the SDP, I am dedicated to creating a strong democratic alternative to the APC in future elections,” he declared.

Meanwhile, the former governor has called on Nigerians who share his vision for a better future to support the SDP, emphasizing the need to position Nigeria as a source of pride for Africa and the Black Race.

El-Rufai concluded his statement with a call for unity and progress, pledging to work toward strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.