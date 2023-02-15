Report on Interest
JUST IN: El-Rufai, Bello storm Supreme Court for Naira redesign case

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and his Kogi counterpart, Yahaya Bello, have stormed the Supreme Court, joining Nigerians monitoring proceedings on a suit their states instituted against the Federal Government’s new Naira notes redesign and cashless policy.

The two governors’ arrival at about 8:30 am surprised many lawyers and Nigerians that have gathered in the courtroom to witness proceedings on the case.

Both governors, in the company of their followers and top government functionaries, just as five more states including Lagos, Niger, Kano, Ekiti, and Ondo, applied to join other states challenging the new Naira redesign, swapping, and deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

They stormed the court on Wednesday and would be locking horns in a legal battle against the central government on its naira redesigning and cashless policy

They would be challenging dozens of legal practitioners engaged by the Federal Government to force the apex court to accept its stance on the new Naira and cashless policy.
A seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro, had on February 8 delivered ex-parte order after reviewing the application before it by the governors on the Naira redesign policy.
