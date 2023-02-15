JUST IN: El-Rufai, Bello storm Supreme Court for Naira redesign case

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and his Kogi counterpart, Yahaya Bello, have stormed the Supreme Court, joining Nigerians monitoring proceedings on a suit their states instituted against the Federal Government’s new Naira notes redesign and cashless policy.
The two governors’ arrival at about 8:30 am surprised many lawyers and Nigerians that have gathered in the courtroom to witness proceedings on the case.
Both governors, in the company of their followers and top government functionaries, just as five more states including Lagos, Niger, Kano, Ekiti, and Ondo, applied to join other states challenging the new Naira redesign, swapping, and deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
They stormed the court on Wednesday and would be locking horns in a legal battle against the central government on its naira redesigning and cashless policy
