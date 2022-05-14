JUST IN: El-rufai bans religious protests on Deborah’s murder across Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai, has imposed an indefinite ban on protests, as a measure to prevent a possible breakdown of law and order from religious groups planning to embark on demonstrations across the state on the murder of a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, Deborah Emmanuel.

El-rufai’s decision, as gathered, was based on intelligence received that some residents had concluded plans to embark on demonstrations across the state for and against the circumstances surrounding death of the female student in Sokoto.

The governor’s decision was disclosed by Commissioner for Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Saturday, after unrest broke out in Sokoto over the lady’s death.

Aruwan disclosed that the governor approved the ban after being briefed on the developments that could truncate the peace and harmony that had existed across the state recently.

The Commissioner noted that the governor has charged security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of this ban against any form of religious protest in the State.

According to him, the governor also charged religious leaders, community leaders, and traditional rulers throughout the State to complement the efforts of government and security agencies toward the maintenance of peace and stability.

“Security agencies have thus resolved that any attempt by individuals or groups to disrupt the peace and stability of the State, by way of religious protests, will not be condoned. Such protests will be promptly halted, and conveners prosecuted.

“Citizens are implored to remain calm as they go about their lawful pursuits, and to immediately report any such activity or security concern to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room, on 09034000060 and 08170189999”, he added.

