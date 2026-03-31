JUST IN: El-Rufai appears in Kaduna court after mother’s burial

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai arrived at the Kaduna State High Court on Tuesday after concluding his mother’s burial rites in Abuja.

According to reports from The Guild, El-Rufai is expected to proceed directly to the Federal High Court in Kaduna to attend proceedings regarding his bail application.

The ex-governor reached the State High Court this morning after being released from Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) custody, specifically to attend his mother’s funeral.

Earlier, on March 24, the court had postponed his bail hearing to March 31, following his arraignment on allegations of fraud and money laundering.

More to follow…