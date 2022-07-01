Report on Interest
JUST IN: Ekweremadu’s family to get donor’s documents after court intervention

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and two commercial banks have been mandated by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to release official details of a young man, David Nwamini, who accused former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, of organ harvesting in the United Kingdom (UK) to the family.

Others directed by the court to release details of Nwamini in their possession were Stanbic IBTC Bank and the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

MORE DETAILS SOON

 

