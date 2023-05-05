JUST IN: Ekweremadu, wife bag jail terms over organ harvesting

Senate former deputy president, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, have been sentenced to different jail terms by a United Kingdom (UK) court over their involvement in organ harvesting in the country.

While the senator was sentenced by the court to nine years and eight months imprisonment, his wife bagged four years and six months jail term for conspiring with the husband to deceive a 21-year-old Lagos street trader to London to exploit him for his kidney.

Aside from the couple, the judge at the Central Criminal Court, also known as the Old Bailey, on Friday, handed the doctor, Obinna Obeta, bagged 10 years for his involvement in the organ harvesting.

The sentencing followed their conviction in March for organ trafficking to save the Ekweremadus’ sick daughter, Sonia, who was cleared of any wrongdoing by the court.

The three were found guilty after facilitating a young Nigerian man’s travel into the United Kingdom in a bid to obtain his kidney on behalf of Sonia.

The jury said Ekweremadu, his wife, and their doctor criminally conspired to bring the young man into the country without his consent, an act that contravene the UK’s Modern Slavery Act 2015.

According to the court, the lawmaker and his wife would be serving two-thirds of the jail terms, ollowing the intervention o the National Assembly and other groups.

While delivering his ruling, the judge claimed that Ekweremadu would have been sentenced like the doctor, whose medical license has been withdrawn, but the appeal from Nigerians and groups made the court loosen its penalties.

And for the wife, the judge argued that the health status of her daughter formed reasons she was not sentenced too hard as prescribed by the country’s law.

According to the udge, this is the first of its kind and a landmark ruling for the court since the law guiding against organ harvesting was passed to protect everyone in the country.

Meanwhile, there is a window for the lawmakers and others involved in the organ harvesting saga to appeal the judgement and request for ewer number of years.

