JUST IN: Ekiti PDP guber aspirants fault delegate selection processes ahead primaries

Ahead of June 18, 2022, governorship election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirants have faulted the delegate selection process for the party’s primaries and recommended that the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Iyorchia Ayu, should declare the process inconclusive.

They argued that many that should have picked the delegates for the process expected to hold on January 26th, were disenfranchised by some leaders in the state chapter of PDP.

According to the aspirants, the committee assigned to conduct the process changed venue for the exercise a few minutes before its commencement and never informed members of their decisions.

The allegations against the committee came hours after the Party’s National Organising Secretary, Umaru Bature, through a statement titled, ‘Ekiti State gubernatorial exercise: ward congresses electoral committee,’ and made available to newsmen, announced that a five-man committee had been set up.

Bature added that Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel, would chair the committee and that other members were immediate past PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan as the Secretary while members include Michael Mku, Modinat Adedibu, and Zanna Mustapha.

Meanwhile, faulting the process during a joint interview with newsmen, an Ekiti State former governor, who is also an aspirant in the poll, Segun Oni, and other aspirants including Prof. Kolapo Eleka, described the process as invalid.

Other aspirants that also faulted the process for the ad-hoc delegates election process were Lateef Ajijola, Adewale Aribisala, and a senator representing the state, Biodun Olujimi.

Earlier, Bature had said that the committee’s mandate was to conduct Party Congresses in the state to elect three Ad-Hoc ward delegates. The exercise is scheduled for Saturday, January 15, 2022, in all the 177 wards of the state.

