JUST IN: Court grants Dele Farotimi N30M bail after denying defamation allegations

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ekiti State has granted human rights activist Dele Farotimi bail on condition after pleading not guilty to the defamation suit against him by the founder of Afe Babalola University, Afe Babalola.

The conditions laid down for his release by the court include an N30 million bail bond with two sureties who are property owners in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, and the defendant must surrender his passport to prevent him from embarking on foreign trips without the court’s approval.

In addition to the terms, the activist is also prohibited from making any public media appearances, granting interviews to journalists, or engaging in any form of media publicity that may be deemed prejudicial to his case.

More Details Coming.