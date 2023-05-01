JUST IN: Egypt opens border for Nigerians fleeing Sudan

After several hours of dialogue, the Egyptian Government has opened its border allowing over 500 Nigerians fleeing from Sudan to gain entry into the country.

The border was said to have been opened after President Muhammadu Buhari intervene, engaging his Egyptian counterpart on the need to open its country’s border for Nigerians that were stranded after fleeing from the troubled country.

As gathered, hundreds of Nigerians that fled from Sudan after fighting over leadership intensified across the country were said to have been denied access into the country over their inability to meet conditions placed before them by the Egyptian government.

The Chairman, Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who disclosed this development through his official social media handle on Monday, stated that this hurdle was the last for the government to cross in the evacuation o its citizens in the troubled country.

According to her, with the intervention of President Buhari, Egypt has finally opened its border to Nigerians fleeing Sudan. With an Airforce plane already on the ground in Aswan, Egypt, the processing of the first set of evacuees will begin”.

Before now, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had disclosed that the Egyptian authorities gave Nigeria stringent conditions for stranded Nigerians to cross its border.

Onyeama said the Egyptian authorities had not opened its border with Sudan for the students three days after their arrival.

The minister said the Egyptian authorities had insisted on clearing all the 637 Nigerians before they could be allowed entry into their country.

He explained that the Federal Government might move the students to Port Sudan for evacuation if Egypt delayed further.

The first set of 637 Nigerian students evacuated from Sudan were stranded at the Egyptian border with the war-torn country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

