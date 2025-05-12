Just In: EFCC goes after Tompolo for abusing Naira

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has indicated that plans to investigate the founder of Tantita Security Services, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly called Tompolo, for allegedly abusing the Naira during a ceremony in the country.

EFCC said that the former militant leader will be prosecuted for engaging in actions that were against the country’s law, saying no one is above the law.

The agency stated this on Monday hours after Tompolo was spotted in a viral video, reportedly during his 54th birthday celebration in April, dancing as a man sprayed ₦1,000 notes before him.

Tompolo’s action in the video that had gone viral prompted calls from Nigerians that the EFCC must investigate the matter, to serve as a deterrent to other wealthy citizens still engaging in the act that has been outlawed in the country.

Following the callout, the anti-graft agency said the Niger Delta chieftain will have questions to answer over the viral video.

According to the agency, “Nobody is above the law. Tompolo will have questions to answer!”

Before him, the agency had dragged many Nigerians before court for abusing the Naira during ceremonies held across the country.

