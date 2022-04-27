Report on Interest
under logo

Lagos Govt. takes sex offenders’ identities to public…

The Guild

Lagos gas explosion death toll hits 20, search continues

The Guild

Breaking: Russia challenges WADA doping ban ahead Tokyo 2020

The Guild
Metro

JUST IN: EFCC extradites young entrepreneur to US over $148,000 fraud

By Esther Kalu

By Esther Kalu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has extradited a young entrepreneur, Adedunmola Gbadegesin, to the United States for prosecution after being linked by the authorities to $148,000 internet fraud.

More details shortly…….

Esther Kalu 544 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: