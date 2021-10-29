Report on Interest
JUST IN: EFCC arrests two herbalists, 24 students, enterprenuers over cybercrime

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Two herbalists and 24 students as well as enterprenuers have been arrested as well as detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for allegedly engaging participating in cybercrime in Ibadan, Oyo State.

As gathered, the two herbalists currently cooling off in EFCC detention were Ajisafe Toheeb and Ogundayo Usman and they were said to have been arrested by the anti-graft agency around Soka area of Ibadan.

Of the 24 Others detained on Friday, were four students of Lead City University that were picked by the during the raid of their hideouts across the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

