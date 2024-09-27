JUST IN: EFCC arrests Taraba former governor over N27BN fraud links

In a bid to end corruption in public offices, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Taraba State former Governor, Darius Ishaku, over alleged involvement in a N27 billion fraud perpetrated while serving in the state.

Ishaku’s arrest by the anti-graft agency in Abuja came barely one year and four months after leaving office as governor of the state.

The former governor, who was apprehended by the anti-corruption agency on Friday, could be arraigned before a court over alleged criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds.

Confirming the former governor’s arrest, the anti-graft agency’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said that the agency is performing its functions approved by the constitution of the country.

Although Oyewale did not state further reasons for the arrest, but a source closed to the agency explained that the former governor was apprehended for fraud links and will be arraigned before the court.

The alleged offenses occurred between 2015 and 2021, during Ishaku’s tenure as governor, involving funds belonging to the Taraba State Government and Local Government Councils.

Specifically, Ishaku is accused of diverting N1.01 billion from the 2.5% contingency fund of the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State, between August 2015 and March 2016.

Further allegations include the misappropriation of N1.138 billion from the same contingency fund between July 2015 and May 2019, and the diversion of N193 million from Donga Local Government Council funds.

Other charges include criminal breach of trust involving N650 million from Gassol Local Government Council, N170 million from Gashaka Local Government Council, and N201 million from Ardo Kola Local Government Council.

Additionally, Ishaku allegedly used N3.348 billion from Local Government Councils’ funds for personal gain and diverted N639 million for his own use.

The former governor is also accused of buying a duplex property in Abuja with N23 million from Taraba State Government funds and using N761 million to repay a loan for his company, Worthy Construction Limited.