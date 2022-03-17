JUST IN: EFCC arrests Obiano for misappropriating Anambra’s fund

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Anambra State former governor, Willie Obiano, over alleged misappropriation of public funds while governing the state between 2014-2022.

Obiano was said to have been arrested at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, as he prepared to leave the country for the United States (US).

The Anambra former governor, after his arrest, has been detained at the anti-graft agency’s office in the state, for further questioning on the management of public funds during his tenure eight years tenure.

As gathered, Obiano, who was arrested at about 8.30pm, hours after handing over the state’s baton of leadership to Central Bank of Nigeria’s former governor, Charles Soludo, had been on the Commission’s watchlist for months, but

MORE DETAILS SOON

