JUST IN: EFCC arrests Chinese national over illegal mining in Kwara

As part of the efforts to stop illegal mining operations across Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 29-year old Chinese national for allegedly engaging in illegal mining in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

The suspect, Gang Deng, was apprehended by the anti-graft commission while trying to transport already mined crude minerals out of the state.

In a statement released by the EFCC on Saturday, the commission disclosed that the Chinese national was arrested yesterday in the state.

“Deng was arrested on Friday, September 9, 2022 and found to be in possession of crude minerals without authority. A truck load of minerals suspected to be lepidolite was recovered from him”.

