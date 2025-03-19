JUST IN: EFCC arrests Bauchi accountant general, two others for N70bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Accountant General of the Bauchi State Government, Sirajo Jaja, over alleged N70 billion fraud under the administration of Bala Muhammed.

The financial expert was apprehended alongside Aliyu Abubakar of Jasfad Resources Enterprise, an unlicensed Bureau De Change (BDC) operator, and a Point of Sale (PoS) operator, Sunusi Sambo, who was also linked to the fraud committed in the state.

The three suspects were apprehended in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on Wednesday by the anti-graft agency after investigations linked the financial experts to the missing funds.

They were arrested in connection with investigations of money laundering, diversion of public funds, and the misappropriations of public funds to the tune of N70 billion.

The Commission is investigating the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, regarding the matter, after cash withdrawals of N59 billion were allegedly made through various bank accounts said to have been opened and operated by the financial expert on behalf of the state government.

The money was allegedly moved to Abubakar and Sambo, who in turn made cash payments to party agents and associates of the governor.

The BDC operator, Abubakar, earlier jumped bail and has now been rearrested by the anti-corruption agency for prosecution under the law.

EFCC Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, has confirmed the arrests of the suspects linked to the missing public funds in the state.