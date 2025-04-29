JUST IN: EFCC arrests Achimugu inside Abuja Airport over money laundering

A Nigerian businesswoman and socialite, Aisha Achimugu, recently declared wanted for money laundering, has been taken into custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Achimugu’s legal counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, confirmed the arrest while condemning the EFCC’s actions, arguing that the agency breached court orders by detaining her despite her voluntary return to Nigeria.

“She returned on her own to comply with the court’s order, yet she was arrested immediately upon arrival,” Ojukwu said, adding that his client had embarked on a hunger strike in protest. He described her detention as a violation of her rights and labelled her a “prisoner of conscience.”

The socialite was arrested by the officials of the EFCC early on Tuesday morning at about 5:00 AM and was taken into custody pending the next directive from the commission.

Meanwhile, a source within the EFCC, who asked not to be named, has defended the agency’s decision to arrest Achimugu, saying her status as a wanted individual left the commission with no choice but to detain her.

The source stressed that while the court ordered her to present herself, it did not explicitly prevent the EFCC from taking her into custody.

Achimugu has been under EFCC’s radar since March over accusations linked to alleged money laundering and criminal conspiracy and her arrest follows a directive from Justice I.E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which ordered her to appear before the anti-graft agency on April 30, 2025, with a preliminary appearance fixed for Tuesday.

As of press time, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale had not issued any official statement on the matter.