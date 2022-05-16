JUST IN: EFCC arrests Accountant-General over alleged N80BN misappropriation

In a bid to protect public funds, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, for an N80 billion fraud allegedly perpetrated through his office.

Idris was arrested by the anti-graft agency after all efforts to get him to honour the commission’s invitations to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent act proved abortive.

The arrest of the public officer was confirmed by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Monday after Idris was already in their custody.

In the statement released by the spokesman, the funds linked to the Accountant General was said to have been laundered through real estate investments across Kano state and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

According to the EFCC, the Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.”

The agency noted that his invite was to fast-track their investigations on the huge funds after several links showed that the pun=blic officer must be invited for his involvement in the funds.

