JUST IN: Edo speaker, Okiye, impeach after defection

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has been impeached barely five days after defecting from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okiye, who defected to PDP with five other lawmakers, was said to have been impeached by ten members of the house on Monday after a brief plenary.

As gathered, his removal followed a motion by the Majority Leader of the House, Henry Okhurobo, who argued that the speaker must vacate the seat over allegations bordering on high-handedness, financial misappropriation among others.

Following his impeachment which was seconded by a lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo I, Yekini Idaiye, the lawmakers present during the brief sitting elected the member representing Esan West constituency, Marcus Onobun, as the new Speaker.

Onobun, who emerged during a plenary after the impeachment presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Roland Asoro, thanked the members for his election as the speaker of the House.

The new speaker, however, dissolved all standing committees of the house inaugurated by Okiye and relieved all the appointees of the House of their appointments.

To avoid any vacuum, Onobun constituted a three-man committee to look into financial records of the House under the leadership of the former speaker and placed the former speaker under three months suspension to allow for a peaceful transition.