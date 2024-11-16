JUST IN: Edo Queens beats Sundown 2-1, qualifies for champions league semi-final

Nigerian female football team, Edo Queens, has qualified for the Semi-final of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) champions league after beating South African counterpart, Memelodi Sundown, 2-1.

Following the victory, the Nigerian team sustained its unbeaten run at the tournament, recording Seven points and eliminated Sundown who were the tournament defending champion.

After the third game on Saturday, Edo Queens top the group B table with Seven points while their South African opponent could only manage three points.

The Nigerian team’s progress to the next stage of the tournament came in a dramatic twist of event after it came from a goal down to end the game 2-1 victory.

After a 24th minute goal by Melinda Kgadiete thanks to a Karabo Dlamini assist, Sundowns held the slender lead until the dying moments of the match before Emem Essien’s equaliser in the referee’s added time saw the South African’s title hopes dashed.

With Queens needing just a victory, the late strike was enough to see them through.

The nail was officially hammered in the defending champions’ coffin after Mary Mamudu pounced on some questionable defending from a set piece to fire the Nigerians into the lead and seal an unforgettable victory over the defending champions in the last seconds of added time.

In a simultaneous Group B fixture on Saturday, fellow debutants FC Masar also registered a victory over Central Bank of Ethiopia in their final group match to successfully book their place in the semi-finals.

The Egyptians’ fairy tale run continues in the CAF Women’s Champions League, with a historic berth into the semi-finals that will see them remain in contention for a dream continental title.

After a nervy start, the Egyptians grabbed the all-important lead through Sandrine Niyonkuru in the 24th minute ahead of the break.

With victory well in sight, Masar extended their lead towards the closing minutes thanks to Yassmine Zezo’s 85th minute strike that sealed the victory for the academy side.

CBE did find a consolation goal in referee’s added time with Senaf Wakuma finding the back of the net in the dying seconds of the match.

With tournament hosts, AS FAR as well as TP Mazembe both securing their places on Friday, Queens and Masar’s respective victories officially marks the battle lines for the semi-finals of the competition set to take place on Tuesday, 19 November.

Edo Queens will kick off the semi-finals in the earlier fixture when they face off against TP Mazembe, before a North African battle between hosts, AS FAR and FC Masar concludes the semi-finals to decide the last two standing teams of the competition.