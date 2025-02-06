JUST IN: Edo Gov suspends attorney-general, LG commissioner over financial mismanagement

As part of measures to maintain the administration’s transparency agenda, the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has suspended the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie and Chairman, Edo State Local Government Service Commission, Damian Lawani, over allegations of financial mismanagement.

The suspension of both public officeholders, according to the government, is indefinite, to ensure proper investigations over the allegations.

.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, the government noted that that both leaders were suspended over allegations of grave official and financial infractions.

“Consequently, the Governor has ordered the setting up of an Investigative Committee to investigate the allegations levelled against them and make appropriate

recommendations accordingly,” the statement noted.

“The suspension of Hon. Damian Lawani and the Honorable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice became necessary to enable Government carry out a thorough investigation into the allegation of financial infractions leveled against them.

“They are to remain suspended pending the conclusion of the investigation,” the SSG added, noting that, “the suspension is with immediate effect.”