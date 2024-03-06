JUST IN: Edo Assembly begins proceedings on Deputy Gov’s impeachment

The Edo State House of Assembly has commenced proceedings to impeach the Deputy Governor, Phillip Shuaibu, for allegedly contravening laws of the state.

Shuaibu’s impeachment was said to have commenced after 21 out of the 24 lawmakers signed a petition to remove him from office.

The impeachment commenced on Wednesday after the majority leader and a member representing Ovia North, Charity Aiguobaruegbiam, moved a motion on the floor of the house during plenary that the deputy governor be impeached.