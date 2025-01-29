JUST IN: ECOWAS retains free trade, others for Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso after exit

After a thorough review of appeals from European Union and other regional organizations on the military governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger jointly exit the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the bloc has declared that citizens and business operators from the three countries would benefits they previously received at the borders of other member nations.

ECOWAS said that these benefits including free movement would be in place until the full determination of the modalities of our future engagement with the three countries.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, the Commission stated that as a structure has been setup to facilitate discussions on these modalities with each of the three countries.

According to ECOWAS, This message is necessary to avoid confusion and disruption in the lives and businesses of our people during this transition period.

The regional bloc stated this on Wednesday as the three nations exit shrunk the West African economic bloc from 15 to 12 member states, a development that has left an enormous toll on an already tough regional cooperation in the area of trade and security.

In a statement released on its official social media handle, it said: “The withdrawal of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger from ECOWAS has become effective today, 29th January 2024. However, in the spirit of regional solidarity and in the interest of the people, as well as the decision of the ECOWAS Authority to keep ECOWAS’ doors open, all relevant authorities within and outside ECOWAS Member States are requested and required to:

“Recognize National passports and identity cards bearing ECOWAS logo held by the citizens of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger, until further notice.

“Continue to treat goods and services coming from the three countries in accordance with the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and investment policy.

“Allow citizens of the three affected countries to continue to enjoy the right of visa free movement, residence and establishment in accordance with the ECOWAS protocols until further notice.

“Provide full support and cooperation to ECOWAS officials from the three countries in the course of their assignments for the Community”.