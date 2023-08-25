JUST IN: ECOWAS not ready to invade Niger Republic- President

The President of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS), Omar Touray, has disclosed that the West African bloc has not concluded plans to attack Niger Republic for removing the democratically elected president, Mohammed Bazoum, and turning down recommendations to return power back to a civilian administration.

Touray added that ECOWAS has not declare war against the junta, even after the military administration leadership turned down all recommendations to return the country back to democracy and free Bazoum.

He disclosed this on Friday while responding to questions from newsmen in Abuja on the bloc plans to end military administration in the sub-region.

Meanwhile, the president reiterated that ECOWAS would not accept the three years transition plan proposed by the junta.

The ECOWAS president however noted that scales of sanctions had been activated, including legitimate force.

According to him, the organisation is hopeful that all diplomatic efforts will yield positive action on the part of the junta as preparations continue to make the force ready for deployment, in case it becomes compelling to use such force.

The ECOWAS president stated that it is not too late for the military junta to reconsider as the community would not condone coup de tat.

Reiterating that the three-year transition was unacceptable, Touray urged the military to return to civilian rule as soon as possible.

He added that those challenging the ECOWAS stance needed to do more research, describing it as unfortunate that the decision has been taken out of context and misrepresented by the media as a planned invasion of Niger.

Touray noted that it had been observed that some influential people in the region had promoted the misrepresentation as truth.

The ECOWAS president asserted that the community continued to demand the immediate restoration to civilian rule, explaining that its actions are not against the interest of the people of Niger.

He insisted all measures would be taken and not the use of force alone.

Underlining that the community remained on the side of the people as they deserved to move freely within the region, Touray promised that the community would continue to work in the interest of the people.

He further explained that at no time and nowhere did ECOWAS indicate that at the end of the seven-day ultimatum pronounced hitherto, the use of force would be deployed.

The ECOWAS president affirmed that the use of force was still on the table and as provided for in the 1999 instrument and was permissible, as part of measures that would be enforced.

