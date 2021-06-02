JUST IN: Ebonyi Gov. declares lawmaker, former Ambassador, 16 others wanted over Abakaliki abduction

Following abduction of some villagers in Ebonyi, the State Governor, David Umahi, declared lawmaker representing Ikwo North constituency in the House of Assembly, Humphrey Nwuruku, Nigerian former ambassador to Mexico, Lawrence Nwuruku, and 16 others wanted over their alleged involvement in hostilities that led to the kidnap in the state.

Other names on the wanted list after the resumption of hostilities between the two villages of Enyigba in Abakaliki Local Government and Enyibichiri in Ikwo Local Government were: former Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial district, Ngiji Ngele, a monarch from the communities, Michael Nwaobashi, Ben Nwovu, Matthew Uguru, Matthew Nwaobashi, Mike Udenwe, Chukwuma Home, Augustina Nwovu and Benard Ngele.

Also on the wanted were: Romanus Nwasum, Felix Otta, Uche Ede, a legal practitioner, Emeka Nwode, Coordinator Ikwo East district, Emmanuel Ekuma, Vincent Nwode, and Anthony Egwu.

Umahi has directed the state Commissioner of Police to immediately arrest and detain all of them pending when those abducted from both communities by kidnappers would be released to the state government.

The governor, in a statement released on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, explained that the decision was taken to restore peace to the communities.

He, meanwhile, appeals to residents of both communities to sheath their swords, saying there will be no development in any community when there is rancor, the only solution to development is a peaceful environment.

