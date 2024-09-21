JUST IN: Dubois knocks out Anthony Joshua after five rounds

British boxer, Daniel Dubois, has sensationally dismantled fellow Briton and former World Champion, Anthony Joshua, in five rounds to catapult himself into global sporting stardom.

During the bout fought in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Joshua could not match Dubois strength, freaking out in the fifth round.

The 27-year-old dropped Joshua multiple times to retain the IBF heavyweight title and left his domestic rival’s career in ruins.

Londoner Dubois stopped Joshua, 34, with a incredible counter right hook to secure the biggest win of his 24-fight career.

Speaking during the post-fight at Wembley. Dubois described the victory as sharp and a well entertained bout.

“I’m a gladiator. I am a warrior to the bitter end. I want to get to the top level of this sport and reach my potential.”

Joshua’s bid to become a three-time champion and return to the division’s top table ended in the most dramatic and unexpected fashion.

Joshua, who won his first world title more than eight years ago, suffered a fourth loss in his 32nd bout.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist worked himself back into mandatory challenger status, but the dominant nature of Dubois’ win left a huge question mark on Joshua’s next move.

An ecstatic Dubois, meanwhile, enjoyed the crowning moment which had eluded him after he was elevated to world champion when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt.