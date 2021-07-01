Just In: DSS takes responsibility on Sunday Igboho’s house attack

The Department of State Services (DSS) has taken responsibility for the midnight raid on the residence of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, in Soka axis of Ibadan, Oyo State.

DSS further stated that two persons were killed during the visit to his house as well as arrested no fewer than 13 others including a woman during the attack that lasted for several minutes in the community.

It also revealed that seven AK-47, three pump-action rifles, and ammunition, as well as other items, were recovered from his home during the raid and that those arrested have been detained at its Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja headquarters for questioning after been found in possession of arms during the visit.

Aside from that, the law enforcement agency has also asked that Sunday Igboho present himself to the nearest DSS office for onward prosecution over his actions, urging his advisers and followers to educate him on the country’s constitution.

