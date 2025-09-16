JUST IN: DSS sues Sowore, Meta, X over posts on Tinubu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has launched a fresh legal battle against human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, alongside tech giants Meta and X, accusing them of publishing social media content that allegedly defamed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and violated Nigeria’s cybercrime laws.

Court documents revealed that the DSS is pressing multiple charges, claiming Sowore used his verified Facebook and X accounts to publish posts labelling the president a “criminal” and making allegations of false anti-corruption claims.

The case also drags in Meta, owners of Facebook, and X, formerly Twitter, on grounds of platform liability.

Filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the suit is registered under number FHC/ABJ/CR/484/2015, with the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the complainant.

Sowore, Meta Inc., and X Inc. are all listed as co-defendants. The posts in question were published on August 25 and 26, 2025, according to the DSS.

DSS prosecutors allege that the content was not only defamatory but also capable of inciting unrest and disrupting public peace.

Furthermore, they argue that Sowore’s actions contravened provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, alongside sections of the Criminal Code Act.

The charge sheet contains five counts, ranging from spreading false information to inciting public disorder and direct defamation of President Tinubu’s reputation.

One count also accuses Sowore of deliberately publishing material intended to provoke fear among Nigerians.

The Guild reports that the trial is expected to fuel wider debate on the limits of free speech in the digital era and whether tech companies should bear responsibility for user-generated content in Nigeria’s legal environment.