JUST IN: DSS, legislative staff clashes inside Lagos Assembly

The leadership crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly has taken another dimension with legislative duties and other activities inside the premises being marred by violence, as staff and security personnel from the Department of State Security (DSS) clashed over the decision to halt the plenary sitting inside the chamber.

The clashes occurred hours after the security personnel took over the legislative chamber, to stop the speaker and other lawmakers from entering their offices to carry out their constitutional duties for the day.

Realizing that the security personnel would paralyze activities, some lawmakers and staff took other alternative doors unknown to the DSS officials to gain entrance into the premises, while the security men attached to the Speaker assisted in forcing her way to the chamber.

As soon as the lawmakers entered the chamber, it was learnt that the DSS officials tried to stop the proceedings but the moves were restricted by the legislative aide and staff who declared their loyalty to the new Speaker, Meranda.

They stood and forced the DSS officials to leave the chamber during plenary, allowing the legislative exercise to continue, and aided the lawmakers in passing a vote of confidence on the new speaker who adjourned the plenary indefinitely.

Before this, the DSS had stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly, sealing up Meranda’s office, her deputy, Fatai Mojeed, and the clerk of the house.

It was learnt that as of 10 am, armed security personnel had taken over the premises at Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, and environs frisking every passerby.

Meranda, however, arrived with her convoy at about 11.15am, with other lawmakers joining her to ensure she conduct the duty for the day inside the legislative chamber.

Recall that the embattled former Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, has sued the state lawmakers challenging his removal as the Speaker of the Assembly.