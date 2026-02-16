JUST IN: DSS files charge against El-Rufai for tapping Ribadu’s phone

The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed a charge against former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over his alleged involvement in the bugging of the telephone line of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

According to the suit, El-Rufai reportedly admitted during a television interview on February 13, 2026, that he and his associates unlawfully intercepted the NSA’s phone communications.

The three-count charge, filed on Monday before the Federal High Court in Abuja under the reference FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026, represents a major escalation in the ongoing security and political controversy involving El-Rufai.

The count charges read, “That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, on 13th February, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did admit during the interview that you and your cohorts unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment, Act, 2024.

“That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, on 13t February, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did state during the interview that you know and relate with certain individual, who unlawfully intercepted the phone Communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, without reporting the said individual to relevant Security agencies and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 27 (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment, Act, 2024.

“That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, and other still at large, sometime in 2026, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, with others still at large did use technical equipment or systems which compromised public safety, national security and instilling reasonable apprehension of insecurity among Nigerians by unlawfully intercepting the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to which you admitted during an interview on 13th February, 2026, on Arise TV station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 131(2) Nigerian Communications Act 2003.