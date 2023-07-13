JUST IN: DSS drags Emefiele before court over financial misconducts

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dragged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) former governor, Godwin Emefiele, before court over alleged financial misconducts while in office.

It stated that this is sequel to an Abuja High Court order that the secret police charge Emefiele to court within one week or release him to reunite with his family.

Hours after the court order, DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said Emefiele has been charged to court in compliance with the court order.

The DSS spokesman, however, did not state the court where Emefiele was charged and did not state the allegations brought against the suspended bank chief before the undisclosed court.

But sources said that the charges against the former CNN governor were bordering on financial misconducts which were penetrated through his officer while leading the apex banking institution.

According to the statement, “The public may recall that the Service had, in 2022, applied for a Court Order to detain him in respect of a criminal investigation.

“Though he (Emefiele) obtained a restraining order from an FCT High Court, the Service, however, arrested him in June, 2023, on the strength of suspected fresh criminal infractions/information, one of which forms the basis for his current prosecution.”

The secret police assured the public of professionalism, justice and fairness in handling Emefiele’s case.

Earlier in the day, Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja issued a one-week ultimatum to the DSS to either charge Emefiele to court or set him free.

The judge issued the order while delivering ruling in a fundamental human rights suit instituted against the DSS and others by Emefiele.

Muazu stated that the suspended CBN governor can’t remain in detention without a formal charge, adding also that the DSS can’t use the period of Emefiele’s detention to search for evidence against him.

Emefiele had sued the Attorney General of the Federation and DSS, seeking enforcement of his fundamental human rights to freedom of movement and dignity to human life.

In the suit, the suspended CBN Governor had applied that his arrest and detention since June 10 without valid order of court be voided and set aside.

Emefiele also demanded a compensation of N5 million as exemplary damages for his alleged unlawful detention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

