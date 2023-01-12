JUST IN: DSS arrests Okupe in Lagos

The former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Public Affairs, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has been reported to have been arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, the Lagos State capital.

Okupe, who was the immediate former Director-General of the Peter Obi presidential campaign council, was said to have been picked by the DSS when he was about to board a flight to London, United Kingdom (UK) for medical treatment.

The Ogun-born politician’s arrest was confirmed on Thursday by his counsel, Tolu Babaleye, through a statement released on his official social media handle.

Babaleye alleged that the DSS personnel accosted Okupe at the airport and demanded that he produce documents from Federal High Court Abuja indicating that he has been freed from the case in which he was convicted and paid a fine.

He noted that due to his inability to produce such, the former presidential aide was picked by DSS and whisked away from the airport premises.

The counsel, meanwhile, pleaded to the DSS for the release of Okupe and allow him to leave the country for medical treatment abroad

According to the statement, the information reaching me now is that Dr. Doyin Okupe has been arrested at Lagos Airport by the DSS on his way to London. The reason according to the source is that he was asked to produce evidence that the Federal High Court Abuja has freed him from the case in which he was convicted and paid a fine to the knowledge of the whole world and was allowed to go home.

“When will this harassment stop? Who is after Dr. Doyin Okupe? As of today, the man has no case to answer anywhere, I hereby demand that the DSS should release my Client immediately as it is a violation of his freedom of movement, right to liberty, and dignity as a human being. This is unfair as the man’s health is fast failing!”

